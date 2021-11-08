Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €67.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.07 ($76.55).

Vonovia stock opened at €51.86 ($61.01) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

