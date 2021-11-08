VNT Chain Hits One Day Volume of $286,201.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $286,201.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00050476 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.42 or 0.00243312 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.50 or 0.00099700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011441 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

