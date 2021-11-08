VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.56.

VZIO stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

In other VIZIO news, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $996,733.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZIO. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

