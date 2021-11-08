Vistry Group’s (VTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Vistry Group (LON:VTY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the company’s current price.

VTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,333.91 ($17.43).

LON:VTY opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.47. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 579 ($7.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a market capitalization of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.18.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

