Vistry Group’s (VTY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Vistry Group (LON:VTY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price objective on the stock.

VTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 1,130 ($14.76) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,530 ($19.99) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.55) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Vistry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,333.91 ($17.43).

Shares of Vistry Group stock opened at GBX 1,151 ($15.04) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,219.47. Vistry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 579 ($7.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The stock has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. Vistry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

