Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $15.79. 3,931,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,566. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.54. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.43.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at $658,834.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $443,428. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

