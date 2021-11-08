Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $296 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.71 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.18-0.20 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAV. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Viavi Solutions from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.43.

VIAV traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.82 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,824 shares of company stock worth $443,428. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

