Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Bank of America raised their target price on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Veritiv stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. Veritiv has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $155.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.76.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritiv (VRTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.