Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will post $88.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $86.50 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $304.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VBTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

VBTX traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.55. The stock had a trading volume of 236,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.10. Veritex has a 1-year low of $19.93 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $189,018.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arcilia Acosta acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.85 per share, with a total value of $537,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,749 shares of company stock valued at $977,544 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,220,000 after acquiring an additional 66,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 136.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.