Venator Materials PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Venator Materials in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Venator Materials’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venator Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.43 on Monday. Venator Materials has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNTR. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Venator Materials by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,831 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

