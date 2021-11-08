Unity Software (U) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Unity Software to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Unity Software has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Unity Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE:U opened at $151.96 on Monday. Unity Software has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -69.07 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.37.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David Helgason sold 12,742 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $1,586,761.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,227,158 shares of company stock valued at $161,003,751. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Software stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,526,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,805,000. Unity Software makes up about 327.6% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned about 1.30% of Unity Software at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on U. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.82.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.