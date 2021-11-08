UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNCRY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.63. 211,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,677. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

