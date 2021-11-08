TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.36) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for TuSimple in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.36) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TuSimple’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04).

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.89.

Shares of TSP opened at $37.79 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.90.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,795,828.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock valued at $8,592,771 over the last quarter.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

