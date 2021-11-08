Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) Insider Rachel Kentleton Acquires 6,491 Shares

Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST) insider Rachel Kentleton bought 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 322 ($4.21) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.02 ($27,307.32).

LON:TRST opened at GBX 325 ($4.25) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.38. Trustpilot Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 481.80 ($6.29).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Trustpilot Group plc operates a review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. Its online review platform that enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, and businesses to showcase their service. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

