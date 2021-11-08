Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average of $61.29. The company has a market capitalization of $677.61 million, a PE ratio of 58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. Transcat has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $91.89.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Transcat in the first quarter worth $280,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after acquiring an additional 88,545 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

