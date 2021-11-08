The Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect The Lion Electric to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Lion Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $12.67 on Monday. The Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Lion Electric stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. National Bankshares reduced their target price on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.