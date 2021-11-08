The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) will announce $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in The Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 35.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 206.0% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. The company had a trading volume of 934,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,398. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.10. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

