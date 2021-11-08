Tether Market Cap Hits $72.60 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. Tether has a market capitalization of $72.60 billion and $63.77 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Tether coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00082317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,269.34 or 1.00140647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.25 or 0.07193029 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $490.09 or 0.00751922 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 74,357,845,272 coins and its circulating supply is 72,535,304,635 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

