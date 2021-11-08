TerraKRW Trading Down 4.3% This Week (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. Over the last week, TerraKRW has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $35.13 million and $489.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00080509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.20 or 0.99938256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.63 or 0.07152614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021249 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,139,939,963 coins and its circulating supply is 43,139,210,854 coins. The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

