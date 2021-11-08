Terracoin (TRC) Market Capitalization Tops $632,281.33

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $632,281.33 and approximately $734.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,179.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $611.68 or 0.00938460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.69 or 0.00263419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.53 or 0.00230946 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00029437 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.