Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.110-$2.150 EPS.

TDC stock traded down $8.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. 5,161,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.90. Teradata has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

