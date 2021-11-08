TE-FOOD (TONE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $606,168.00

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last seven days, TE-FOOD has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TE-FOOD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $41.42 million and approximately $606,168.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD (CRYPTO:TONE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,723,686 coins. TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official website is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

TE-FOOD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TE-FOOD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TE-FOOD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TE-FOOD using one of the exchanges listed above.

