TD Securities Increases First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Capital Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.13.

FCR.UN stock opened at C$19.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,588.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$17.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.86. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.14.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

