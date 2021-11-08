Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TKO has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday.

TKO opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$772.36 million and a PE ratio of 82.42. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$1.04 and a twelve month high of C$3.22.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

