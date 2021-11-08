Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) – Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.70.

TRGP stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.76.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 68.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 156.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

