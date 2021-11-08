Tapmydata 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,026.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and $7,026.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.90 or 0.00301277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00014360 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004187 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

