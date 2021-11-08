Sylvamo (SLVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Sylvamo to post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $28.09 on Monday. Sylvamo has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.