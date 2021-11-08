Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Sureserve Group stock opened at GBX 92.50 ($1.21) on Thursday. Sureserve Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.55 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £149.12 million and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Nick Winks acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £18,500 ($24,170.37).

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

