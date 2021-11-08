SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SXC. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $573.26 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,699,000 after acquiring an additional 286,688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 283,968 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.