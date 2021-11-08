Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of STL stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.33%.

In other news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

