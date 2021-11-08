STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $239.83 Average PT from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $600,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 345.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,435,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,087 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth approximately $347,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,727,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,226 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 52,011.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,868,000 after purchasing an additional 884,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,894. STERIS has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

