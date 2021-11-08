STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $239.83 Average PT from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $245.17.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In other STERIS news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,894. STERIS has a 12 month low of $170.36 and a 12 month high of $237.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.
About STERIS
STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.
