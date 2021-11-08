Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.040-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.06 billion-$6.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.19 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.26 to $0.30 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 3,720,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,783. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

