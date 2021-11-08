Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter worth $45,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 10.2% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.0% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $60.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $52.58 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

