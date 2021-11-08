Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.Skyworks Solutions also updated its Q1 guidance to $3.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $7.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.06. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,253. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day moving average is $176.53. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $134.28 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $726,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,943 shares of company stock valued at $6,190,389. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

