Skydeck Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SKYAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on November 15th

Skydeck Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SKYAU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 15th. Skydeck Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Skydeck Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ SKYAU opened at $10.01 on Monday. Skydeck Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

