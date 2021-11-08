SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $277.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

SITE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE:SITE opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average is $189.28. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $123.49 and a 12 month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total transaction of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,389,087. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 47.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after buying an additional 8,671 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 29.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.