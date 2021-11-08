Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47. Silicom has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Silicom had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silicom during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Silicom during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.85% of the company’s stock.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

