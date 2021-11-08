ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.92%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SSTI opened at $38.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,932.00, a P/E/G ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.12. ShotSpotter has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

In other ShotSpotter news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.48 per share, with a total value of $137,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 437 shares of company stock valued at $16,102 over the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ShotSpotter stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of ShotSpotter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ShotSpotter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

