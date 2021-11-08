Selfkey (KEY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.32 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $62.69 million and $22.32 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00226261 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00004663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.31 or 0.00096597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00011562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.