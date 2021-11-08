Seer (SEER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Seer to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. On average, analysts expect Seer to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SEER opened at $35.07 on Monday. Seer has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $86.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14.

In other Seer news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $659,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $395,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,434.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,432,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Seer stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Seer worth $21,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

