SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SeaSpine by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $16.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

