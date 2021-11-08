Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $432.75 on Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Rune has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and approximately $91,466.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune coin can now be bought for about $432.75 or 0.00663961 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00080930 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00082317 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,269.34 or 1.00140647 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,688.25 or 0.07193029 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00021206 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Rune Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

