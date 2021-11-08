Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target to C$2.75

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Western Forest Products in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James set a C$2.90 target price on Western Forest Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered Western Forest Products from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

TSE WEF opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$676.12 million and a P/E ratio of 3.54. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$414.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.37%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.11, for a total value of C$126,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,468,611 shares in the company, valued at C$3,098,769.21. Insiders sold 193,211 shares of company stock worth $397,473 over the last quarter.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

