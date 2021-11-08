Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) vs. RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Head-To-Head Survey

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 31.21 $76.40 million $1.32 51.52 RLJ Lodging Trust $473.09 million 5.47 -$404.44 million ($0.98) -15.84

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLJ Lodging Trust. RLJ Lodging Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and RLJ Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 2 0 2.67 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Rexford Industrial Realty currently has a consensus price target of $71.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.40%. RLJ Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given RLJ Lodging Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RLJ Lodging Trust is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and RLJ Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 2.97% 2.02% RLJ Lodging Trust -79.68% -16.95% -7.09%

Risk & Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RLJ Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RLJ Lodging Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. RLJ Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RLJ Lodging Trust pays out -4.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and RLJ Lodging Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats RLJ Lodging Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites. The company was founded by Robert L. Johnson on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

