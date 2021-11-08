Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will announce earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $18.41. 2,001,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,868. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.78. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

