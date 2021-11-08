Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce $600,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted sales of $1.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full year sales of $4.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $17.00 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $19.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

RESN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Resonant in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Resonant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Resonant during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RESN opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $151.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.88. Resonant has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

