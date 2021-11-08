Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WESCO International, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WESCO International in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the technology company will earn $9.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.82. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WESCO International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

WCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

NYSE WCC opened at $136.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.37. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $139.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $119,470.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $435,675.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,101.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

