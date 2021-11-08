Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Continental Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $4.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.70.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $46.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Continental Resources by 85.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 13.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

