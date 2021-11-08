REPO (REPO) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.45 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $5.10 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.37 or 0.00079928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00082119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00096019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,380.55 or 0.99410236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.22 or 0.07109343 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00020800 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

