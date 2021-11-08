Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $315.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.38.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 2,400 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.94, for a total transaction of $729,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $2,925,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth about $3,363,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock traded up $6.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.31. The stock had a trading volume of 308,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,137. Repligen has a 52-week low of $162.29 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 129.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Repligen will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.